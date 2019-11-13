Yungblud’s Collaboration With Marshmello + Blackbear Just Dropped

Now they're all 'Tongue Tied'.

Yungblud's highly anticipated collaboration with Marshmello and blackbear has officially dropped! This marks the fourth big collaboration from Yungblud this year, following '11 Minutes' with Halsey and Travis Barker, 'I Think I'm OKAY' with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, and 'Original Me' with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds.

The official video for 'Tongue Tied' is part music video, part Hollywood blockbuster. There's action, there's drama, there's Yungblud!

Check out the official video below:



Yungblud teased the track on social media earlier in the week, posting a short, stripped-back teaser of 'Tongue Tied':



This isn't even the first time that Marshmello has crossed over into our world this year, not forgetting his collab with A Day To Remember earlier this year:

