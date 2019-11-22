Yungblud Just Announced A Three-Night London Residency

This will be fookin' lovely, won't it?

Yungblud has barely had time to pack out from his huge headline show at London's Brixton Academy last night, but that hasn't stopped from announcing his return. But this isn't just any other London show - Yungblud is going to be doing a three-night residency at the Kentish Town Forum in May, with every show being entirely different.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Yungblud shared, "LONDON last night was so fuckin incredible that I wanted to do somethin mental. Three nights at Kentish Town forum, each night is gonna be different ... jus for a bloody laugh, love u!"

LONDON last night was so fuckin incredible that i wanted to do somethin mental. 3 nights at Kentish Town forum, each night is gonna be different ... jus for a bloody laugh, love u! tix on sale next friday !

The three-show run kicks off on May 26 and runs until May 28, with tickets on sale Friday, November 29. His London headliner last night sold out super quickly, so you won't want to sleep on these even more intimate shows.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

MAY

26 - LONDON Kentish Town Forum

27 - LONDON Kentish Town Forum

28 - LONDON Kentish Town Forum

Stay tuned for a full gallery of Yungblud's biggest headline show to date, coming later today.