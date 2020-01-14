Yungblud Just Announced A SUPER Intimate Charity Gig

A good guy, doing a good thing, for a very good cause. You love to see it.

Yungblud has announced a special, intimate charity show in London as a part of BRITs week in support of War Child.

Every year, some of the biggest UK artists host super intimate charity shows in the lead up to the BRIT awards, to raise money and awareness for War Child - a charity which helps to rebuild the lives of children in war torn countries and conflict zones.

While he may have sold out five nights at London's Kentish Town Forum this coming May (with almost 12,000 tickets sold), next month Yungblud will be headlining the Camden Assembly for a much more intimate crowd of 400 people.

The show is set to happen February 10, and by donating £5 you can enter to win tickets. A limited number of tickets will also be released for sale this coming Friday, January 14 at 9am.

So definitely set an alarm for this one - you don't want to miss it.