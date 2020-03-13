Yungblud Is Livestreaming A Show This Monday

"i miss the energy, i miss the connection, i miss my fans and family."





Yungblud will livestream a show on Monday (March 16) following a spate of tour cancellations across the globe due the spread of Coronavirus.



In a message, he said:



"the world is in a very weird time at the moment. everyone doesn’t know what to do or where to turn. it’s like we are all trapped in a glass or perspex box whilst someone is playing a trick on us. My shows were getting cancelled left right and centre i miss the energy, i miss the connection, i miss my fans and family. We need each other more than ever right now and having the opportunity to interact with them taken away from me fully wasn’t even an option for me! we’re holding an online concert Monday 7am PDT earliest show of my life see you there!!!"



The show will take place at 7am LA / 10am New York / 2pm London, and be available to watch worldwide on YouTube.



Following up on Twitter later on, he put it a little more plainly.

this is a time for our fookin hearts to be together because we are gonna beat this shit TOGETHER. spread the world tell ya fookin mates �� — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) March 13, 2020



