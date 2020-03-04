Yungblud Has Postponed His Upcoming Asian Tour

"We’ve been advised about the travel risks."





Yungblud has announced that he is postponing his upcoming tour of Asia.



In a message on his Instagram story, Dom details that he has "been advised about the travel risks in terms of the coronavirus" but he's "going to get out there as soon as I can"



He was scheduled to play dates in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, The Philippines and Singapore starting next week.



Here's the full message for you:



"A bit of bad news. I’m going to have to cancel this Asia tour because we’ve been advised about the travel risks in terms of the coronavirus. At first I was going to say fuck it and come but we have been advised again to seriously not.



"I just wanted to send a message just to say I’m really thinking about you all a lot and I want to send all my love and I hope everyone is safe and I hope everyone is trying to be as positive as they can. I love you so much, I'll be back so soon. I promise, I swear to god. I’m going to get out there as soon as I can. I’ll see you soon, I love you, look after each other, stay safe"

