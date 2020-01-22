Yungblud Has Announced ‘The Underrated Youth’ US Tour
The North American dates are scheduled for April and May.
Yungblud has announced a new series of North American tour dates for this April and May.
Following his appearance at Coachella Festival on April 12 and 19, he will head out on a series of headliners across the country, wrapping up with a set at Hangout Festival on May 18.
Announcing the news, Yungblud said "NORTH AMERICA … i got so many messages from you all asking me to come to places that aren’t just the “regular cities” people go too. so i called me team and was like i wanna go there. i can’t believe i get to come play in your cities. i can’t fookin wait to see you all! PRESALE THURSDAY TIX ONSALE FRIDAY !!!! which mental places should i come next ?? the foookin mooon ??"
NORTH AMERICA ... i got so many messages from you all asking me to come to places that aren’t just the “regular cities” people go too. so i called me team and was like i wanna go there�� i can’t believe i get to come play in your cities. i can’t fookin wait to see you all! PRESALE THURSDAY TIX ONSALE FRIDAY !!!! which mental places should i come next ?? the foookin mooon ??����
A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) on
Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 24). Presale information is available here.
Check out the full list of dates below:
APRIL
12 - INDIO, CA Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
19 - INDIO, CA Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
21 - SACREMENTO, CA Ace Of Spades
23 - SPOKANE, WA Knitting Factory Concert House
25 - EDMONTON, CANADA Union Hall
26 - CALGARY, CANADA MacEwan Hall Concerts
28 - BOISE, ID Knitting Factory Concert House
30 - BOULDER, CO Boulder Theater
MAY
01 - OMAHA, NE Slowdown
03 - MILWAUKEE, WI The Rave/Eagles Club
04 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN The Deluxe At Old National Centre
06 - COLUMBUS, OH Newport Music Hall
08 - PITTSBURGH, PA Stage AE
09 - SAYREVILLE, NJ Starland Ballroom
10 - BALTIMORE, MD Rams Head Live
12 - NORFOLK, VA The Norva
14 - ST PETERSBURG, FL Jannus Live
15 - ATHENS, GA Georgia Theatre
16 - GULF SHORES, AL, Hangout Music Festival