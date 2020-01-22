Yungblud Has Announced ‘The Underrated Youth’ US Tour

The North American dates are scheduled for April and May.

Following his appearance at Coachella Festival on April 12 and 19, he will head out on a series of headliners across the country, wrapping up with a set at Hangout Festival on May 18.

Announcing the news, Yungblud said "NORTH AMERICA … i got so many messages from you all asking me to come to places that aren’t just the “regular cities” people go too. so i called me team and was like i wanna go there. i can’t believe i get to come play in your cities. i can’t fookin wait to see you all! PRESALE THURSDAY TIX ONSALE FRIDAY !!!! which mental places should i come next ?? the foookin mooon ??"

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 24). Presale information is available here.

Check out the full list of dates below:

APRIL

12 - INDIO, CA Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

19 - INDIO, CA Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

21 - SACREMENTO, CA Ace Of Spades

23 - SPOKANE, WA Knitting Factory Concert House

25 - EDMONTON, CANADA Union Hall

26 - CALGARY, CANADA MacEwan Hall Concerts

28 - BOISE, ID Knitting Factory Concert House

30 - BOULDER, CO Boulder Theater

MAY

01 - OMAHA, NE Slowdown

03 - MILWAUKEE, WI The Rave/Eagles Club

04 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN The Deluxe At Old National Centre

06 - COLUMBUS, OH Newport Music Hall

08 - PITTSBURGH, PA Stage AE

09 - SAYREVILLE, NJ Starland Ballroom

10 - BALTIMORE, MD Rams Head Live

12 - NORFOLK, VA The Norva

14 - ST PETERSBURG, FL Jannus Live

15 - ATHENS, GA Georgia Theatre

16 - GULF SHORES, AL, Hangout Music Festival