Yungblud Connects With His Fans And Recalls His Journey In A New Short Film

This is 'lonely together' (a short film about belonging).

It's no secret that Yungblud had a special relationship with his fans, the Black Hearts Club.



In a new short film, he meets and speaks to a group of people who've been connected by his music, and reflects on his journey so far.



Check it out here:





Yungblud is the Artist Of The Year in the 2019 Rock Sound Awards!



He kicked off 2019 on the cover of Rock Sound, and it only got bigger from there. Pick up your copy of Yungblud's Rock Sound Awards magazine from AWARDS.ROCKSOUND.TV for a brand new interview and photoshoot celebrating your Artist Of The Year.



Inside his feature, he spoke about his relationship with - and responsibility to - his fans:



Seeing something that you’ve created deliver physical accolades must be so bizarre when it’s something you’d never really considered, yet it’s a physical marker of just how much this has actually grown...

“Absolutely. The thing about it is that Yungblud is still becoming less and less about me - it’s us. It’s a unit. It’s a way of thinking and a way of talking and a way of being. It’s becoming more and more of that every single day all over the world. I’ve never looked at ticket sales, I’m too busy trying to meet and talk to people. Yet I’ll turn up at a venue and go, ‘Fuck me, this is massive’ and someone will say ‘Yeah, you’ve sold 2500 tickets in Russia tonight’, and I’m just like, ‘What?’

“Of course it’s scary because a lot of people are relying on you. But then you learn to rely on them as well. There’s such a mutual admiration between me and the people I surround myself with. It’s not just a case of people loving me and I’m sat in some hotel with a glass of champagne. That’s never been what it’s about. People ask me if I’m into drugs or partying and the truth is that I am obsessed with this. This, Yungblud, is what makes me feel happy and it provides other people with happiness. That’s the best feeling in the world and I don’t want anything to numb or change or disrupt that.”



This is just a taste! Pick up Yungblud's Rock Sound Awards magazine to read the full interview, and see his full new photoshoot.