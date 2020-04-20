Visit the shop
Yungblud, Biffy Clyro & More To Cover Foo Fighters Song For Charity

James Wilson-Taylor
James Wilson-Taylor 3 hours ago

The project from BBC Radio 1 will benefit the 'Big Night In' fund.

Biffy Clyro and Yungblud are among the names involved in a new project from BBC Radio 1.

Entitled the 'Stay At Home Live Lounge', the radio station has recruited artists from across all genres to cover Foo Fighters' classic 'Times Like These'. The track will be played on the station this Thursday (April 23) with a video following that evening and all proceeds will go towards the BBC's 'Big Night In' fund supporting charities involved in the coronavirus pandemic.

Other names involved include Dua Lipa, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Sam Fender and Jess Glynne.

So, let's get ready for the huge cover with a blast of the original shall we?

