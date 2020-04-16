Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
News

Yours Truly Have Released A New Song

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers about 2 hours ago

How's your 'Composure'?



Yours Truly have released a new song. 

'Composure' is the first new music from the band since the release of the 'Afterglow' EP last year. 

Vocalist Mikaila Delgado has explained the roots of the track:

"'Composure' is about trying to keep your cool at the end of a relationship and how difficult it can be. It’s natural to be upset, angry and a million different other emotions at once," she says. "I wrote it at a time when I really needed to reclaim my self worth after losing so much of it, I was over being miserable waiting for acceptance."

Have a watch and a listen below:



Absolutely lovely. 

