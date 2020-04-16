How's your 'Composure'?





Yours Truly have released a new song.



'Composure' is the first new music from the band since the release of the 'Afterglow' EP last year.



Vocalist Mikaila Delgado has explained the roots of the track:



"'Composure' is about trying to keep your cool at the end of a relationship and how difficult it can be. It’s natural to be upset, angry and a million different other emotions at once," she says. "I wrote it at a time when I really needed to reclaim my self worth after losing so much of it, I was over being miserable waiting for acceptance."



Have a watch and a listen below:







Absolutely lovely.



To get you all caught up, here's the title track from 'Afterglow':







Here's 'I Can't Feel':







Here's 'Circles':







And here's 'High Hopes':



