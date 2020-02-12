You Me At Six Have Dropped A Brand New Political Single - And It’s All For A Good Cause

New You Me At Six, and all for charity.

You Me At Six have emerged from the break they've taken at the tail-end of last year, where they've been writing and recording new material - and they're back with a political new single 'Our House (The Mess We Made)'.

'Our House' follows the stand-alone single 'What's It Like' that the lads dropped last year before their appearance on the Reading & Leeds Festival main stage, and their headline appearance at Gunnersville. And this one is a bit of a sonic departure from what you might be expecting from You Me At Six.

The single itself is taking aim at the broad global inaction towards climate change, and the band are donating all proceeds to benefit the Australian bushfire relief - specifically the charity WIRES which is working to rehabilitate and rehome the wildlife that have been injured and displaced in the crisis.

Check out You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi's full statement about the single below:

"In March 2019 we were coming back from a North American tour. I was sat talking to a Geologist who was returning from a summit in Atlanta where it was confirmed that by 2050, large parts of heavily human populated areas would be uninhabitable. He said something to me that has seemingly stuck with me, “I’ll be long gone by then, but perhaps you, your children and grandchildren will have to live the devastation left for them by previous generations.

My interpretation of this is that we are all part of the problem if we aren’t actively trying to do something to contribute to the issue of climate change.

We finished the song whilst recording in Thailand in October 2019. We were inspired to address the issue of climate change, but equally by the hope that the youth have given me. Never in my life have I seen a younger generation take to the streets to have their voices heard than on this subject. They want change, they want their futures back because our house is on fire, and we must act now.

Seeing footage of what has been happening in Australia, we felt compelled to do something to help those who are in need, both humans and wildlife. It’s for that reason we are using the most powerful tool at our disposal to help, music.

We are releasing this track as a stand alone single with all proceeds donated to the charity WIRES, who are committed to rescuing native Australian wildlife in distress.

Our hearts go out to a country that means so much to us."

Check out You Me At Six' brand new single 'Our House (The Mess We Made)' below:

