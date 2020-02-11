You Me At Six Are Up To Something

What's going on here?
You Me At Six are teasing something for tomorrow (February 12).
They've posted the following cryptic video to their socials:
Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ai09FT9GMW
— You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) February 11, 2020
So... what could this be? A 'VI' deluxe edition? A new single? Or something else entirely?
Guess we'll find out tomorrow. In the meantime, here's the last single they put out, 'What's It Like'.
We caught up with Josh and Max last year at Gunnersville for a round of Long Story Short, which you can check out here:
