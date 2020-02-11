Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 262 - March 2020
News

You Me At Six Are Up To Something

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce one hour ago

What's going on here?

You Me At Six are teasing something for tomorrow (February 12).

They've posted the following cryptic video to their socials:
 


So... what could this be? A 'VI' deluxe edition? A new single? Or something else entirely?

Guess we'll find out tomorrow. In the meantime, here's the last single they put out, 'What's It Like'.



We caught up with Josh and Max last year at Gunnersville for a round of Long Story Short, which you can check out here:

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More