You Can Preview Palaye Royale’s New Songs Through A New Hologram App

Yeah, this is seriously cool.





The world of music is constantly changing and the way that we consume it is changing just as fast.



With that in mind, turn your attention to Palaye Royale who are previewing their new song 'Lonely' through a new app called Jadu.



So Jadu is basically a platform that lets you perform with some of your favourite artists in the form of a hologram.



So you download it, choose who you want to dance with, set your phone up somewhere sturdy and then get started.



The result is pretty incredible.



LOOK AT REMINGTON GO!

Inception? Reality? Who knows!



All we know is download the Jadu Hologram app to hear our brand new song Lonely and sing/ dance or do whatever you want with Remington.



Single and music video available Friday, March 13. pic.twitter.com/sD2xTBZk8s — Palaye Royale (@PalayeRoyale) March 4, 2020



Just in case you're worried about only ever getting to hear the song in the app, the full single and a music video is being released next Friday (March 13).



Here's the video for 'Massacre, The New American Dream' to tide you over until then:



