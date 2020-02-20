You Can Livestream Counterparts’ Show In London TONIGHT

Can't make it to the metalcore show? No problem.





For the last week or so Counterparts have darting around the UK on tour with Can't Swim, Chamber and Static Dress in tow.



That tour comes to a conclusion tonight with a sold out show at The Dome in London.



If you're thinking "Awww man, I wish I could make it down but obviously I can't because all the tickets have gone", fret no longer.



Thanks to Hotel Radio you'll be able to stream the whole set from wherever you are.



Amazing right?



So you'll get to hear the likes of this:







And this:







And this:







From the comfort of your living room.



Keep your eye out for stage times, then head over HERE and you're all sorted.



Counterparts released their latest album 'Nothing Left To Love' late last year through Pure Noise Records.