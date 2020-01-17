Woes Have Broken Up

Time to call it a day.

Scottish pop-punks Woes have announced that they're calling it a day, citing difficulties balancing the band and "real life". But before they end things, they've announced a short run of farewell shows, ending in their hometown of Glasgow at the end of next month. You can read their full statement below:

"Hey y’all. Unfortunately it’s time for us to end our amazing run. It may seem a little strange to bring an end to it after our most successful year as a band but unfortunately the pressure of managing a busy band and “real” life has been building up for a while now. For the sake of our health, happiness and wellbeing we couldn’t continue as Woes any longer. We achieved everything we could ever have dreamed of. We travelled to amazing places, with amazing people, played amazing shows, and made amazing friends. Most importantly though, we managed to spread a positive message, bring people together and hopefully be part of the memories you will all hold dear to you for a long time. I know we won’t forget all of our adventures together any time soon.

"Thank you for being a part of it, it means more to us than you could ever know. Some of us have plans to release more music, more info when we have it.

"Come see us at our final shows. Positive Vibes Gang 2016 - Forever."

But Woes will be one man down for their final shows, with drummer Ryan Neish sharing that he will be stepping back and not appearing with the band for their final run. You can read his full statement below:

"Regarding the last Woes shows I will not be playing with the band, personally I refuse to allow a bad vibe [to] affect my performance and I wouldn’t like to see any of you lovely people see me in a horrible mood. The decision doesn’t come easy but there are some people in this world that you just can’t be around and I’m not good at hiding how I feel, I want you guys to remember me being Reem and smashing my drum kit, not playing out of angry and being negative. Sorry to anyone that was looking forward to hanging, hope you understand, I honestly love you all so much and I can’t believe I’ve been blessed with getting to meet and talk to so many of you. Enjoy the shows and give the band the sendoff it deserves."

Check out Woes final tour dates below:

JANUARY

30 - CARLISLE The Brickyard

31 - LIVERPOOL Jimmy’s

FEBRUARY

01 - SCUNTHORPE Cafe INDIEpendent

29 - GLASGOW Cathouse Nightclub