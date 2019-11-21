With Confidence Are Being Featured On Strictly Come Dancing This Week

Ambitious. Crossover. Event.

With Confidence's cover of 'Drops Jupiter' which was released as part of Hopeless Records' 'Songs That Saved My Life' compilation is set to soundtrack some prime-time UK television this week.

If you aren't from the UK, you may not be familiar with the absolute phenomenon that is Strictly Come Dancing, but it's a television show which is broadly the same as Dancing With The Stars, and it captivates the nation every single Saturday night.

With Con posted on Twitter that their cover of the Train classic will be soundtracking one of the dances this week - check out the announcement below:

UK! This is wild. If you tune into ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ on Saturday night you might hear a song you recognize... @BBCStrictly #Strictly https://t.co/mmv9q3SVsp — With Confidence (@withconfidence_) November 20, 2019



Incredible scenes. INCREDIBLE SCENES.

Check out the full 'Songs That Saved My Life' compilation below:

