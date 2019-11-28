WhoHurtYou Have Released The Most Heartbreaking Cover Of Katy Perry’s ‘The One Who Got Away’

It's been a big month for WhoHurtYou.

It's been a big month for Jack Barakat and his new band WhoHurtYou - they kicked it off with the release of their debut EP 'Stages' on November 01, then last night they played their first ever live show, and now they've also dropped a brand new cover.

Sharing the cover on Twitter, WhoHurtYou posted "We covered our favorite Katy Perry song. A classic bop with a little twist" - and they're not wrong, as long as that little twist is making it the single most heartbreaking cover of a Katy Perry song ever.

Check out the world's most heartbreaking cover of 'The One That Got Away' below:



Additionally, last night WhoHurtYou made their live debut at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles - check out some videos and photos from fans who were in attendance last night: