Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
News

WhoHurtYou Have Released The Most Heartbreaking Cover Of Katy Perry’s ‘The One Who Got Away’

Brii Jamieson
Brii Jamieson 3 hours ago

It's been a big month for WhoHurtYou.

It's been a big month for Jack Barakat and his new band WhoHurtYou - they kicked it off with the release of their debut EP 'Stages' on November 01, then last night they played their first ever live show, and now they've also dropped a brand new cover. 

Sharing the cover on Twitter, WhoHurtYou posted "We covered our favorite Katy Perry song. A classic bop with a little twist" - and they're not wrong, as long as that little twist is making it the single most heartbreaking cover of a Katy Perry song ever.

Check out the world's most heartbreaking cover of 'The One That Got Away' below:

Additionally, last night WhoHurtYou made their live debut at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles - check out some videos and photos from fans who were in attendance last night:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

��| by Jade Ehlers . #jackbarakat #alltimelow #whohurtyou #jackbassambarakat #jb

A post shared by Jack Barakat Fans (@jackbarakatfans_) on

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More