While She Sleeps Have Released A Documentary All About Their Massive Show At Brixton Academy

A momunmental moment in time, captured forever.





Back in January While She Sleeps played London's Brixton Academy, their biggest ever headline show.



Oh, and they sold it out as well.



So such a huge achievement for the band should be celebrated right?



Well they've posted a 10 minute documentary detailing the build-up and aftermath of the show.



It's pretty amazing to see such a huge moment for While She Sleeps through the actual eyes of While She Sleeps, and it serves as a beautiful reminder of a very special day.



Have a watch for yourself below:







