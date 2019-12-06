While She Sleeps Have Released A 360 Degree Video For New Single ‘Faker’s Plague’

"This song is a celebration of the end of an extremely difficult personal time within While She Sleeps..."

While She Sleeps have released a new single, 'Faker's Plague'.



"This song is a celebration of the end of an extremely difficult personal time within While She Sleeps," commented guitarist Sean Long.



"We all had a lot of anger building up within us and it was amazing for us to come together and express it through music."



"Everyone in life has a beautiful side and an ugly side, it’s how we all react and deal with these polarities of life that makes us human. No one is perfect and we certainly aren’t. Let's embrace it together."



To celebrate, they've unveiled a 360 degree video, which is available on "a phone-sized prism" which is free with purchases from the Sleeps webstore.



You can also see a 2D version here:





The band are heading out on tour early next year, with Every Time I Die and Vein.



Those dates are:



JANUARY



24 - LONDON Brixton Academy

26 - MANCHESTER Academy