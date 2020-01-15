We Came As Romans Have Released A Brand New Video For ‘From The First Note’

Kyle's memory lives on.

Back in September We Came As Romans released their first new music since the tragic passing of vocalist Kyle Pavone, in the form of two new singles 'Carry The Weight' and 'From The First Note'.

Today We Came As Romans have released the official music video for 'From The First Note' which you can check out below:

“When Kyle passed away, it changed everything for us personally and, as a byproduct, everything for the band,” guitarist Joshua Moore shared about the two tracks. “An earth-shattering event puts a lot of things in perspective. We’ve spent so much time together. We’ve been doing this since we were kids.

“The one thing that won’t change is the way Kyle affected my life... Before we were bandmates, we were essentially brothers. In order to be genuine to our fans and ourselves, we had to write about what we dealt with losing him. At the same time, this isn’t just a bunch of songs soaking in depression. We want to celebrate what we built.”

Joshua also backed up that We Came As Romans have no intention of replacing Kyle in the band's line-up, sharing “There was no way we were getting another singer to come in. Based on the thought process, that was a lyrical inspiration for ‘From The First Note.’ We’re allowed to be angry and upset, but we’re also allowed to be happy we had those memories. Kyle was able to find hilarity and fun in the shittiest of situations. One of my favorite images is him riding a raft during Warped Tour with his microphone. We’re looking back on everything fondly.”