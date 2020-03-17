We Came As Romans Have Announced Their Rescheduled ‘To Plant A Seed’ Anniversary Tour Dates

Spring Mosh is out, Summer Mosh is in.





A couple of days ago, We Came As Romans announced that they had to postpone their 'To Plant A Seed' anniversary tour in the interest of fans' safety and health - amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Now, they've revealed when the rescheduled dates are set to take place.



Take a look:



✅All previous tickets & VIP are honored⁣

⚠️A lot of these shows are at 85% sold out or more - go snag your tickets now if you haven't at https://t.co/STe37oCahm pic.twitter.com/5nYRaOR87H — We Came As Romans (@wecameasromans) March 17, 2020



They'll be joined by The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon and Dayseeker.



You can give 'To Plant A Seed' another listen just below.



