We Came As Romans Have Announced Their Rescheduled ‘To Plant A Seed’ Anniversary Tour Dates

Rob Sayce 3 hours ago

Spring Mosh is out, Summer Mosh is in.



A couple of days ago, We Came As Romans announced that they had to postpone their 'To Plant A Seed' anniversary tour in the interest of fans' safety and health - amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they've revealed when the rescheduled dates are set to take place.

Take a look:
 


They'll be joined by The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon and Dayseeker.

You can give 'To Plant A Seed' another listen just below.

