We Came As Romans Have Announced Their Rescheduled ‘To Plant A Seed’ Anniversary Tour Dates

Spring Mosh is out, Summer Mosh is in.
A couple of days ago, We Came As Romans announced that they had to postpone their 'To Plant A Seed' anniversary tour in the interest of fans' safety and health - amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, they've revealed when the rescheduled dates are set to take place.
Take a look:
✅All previous tickets & VIP are honored
⚠️A lot of these shows are at 85% sold out or more - go snag your tickets now if you haven't at https://t.co/STe37oCahm pic.twitter.com/5nYRaOR87H
— We Came As Romans (@wecameasromans) March 17, 2020
They'll be joined by The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon and Dayseeker.
You can give 'To Plant A Seed' another listen just below.
