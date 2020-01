Waterparks Release A New Album Of Demos After Twitter Fan Campaign

'1 (A COLLECTION OF UNRELEASED HOME DEMOS, THIS IS NOT G, OR EVEN AN ALBUM, SHUT UP ENJOY)' is streaming now.

Waterparks have unexpecedly released a new album of demos after a Twitter joke went slightly wrong.

Last night (January 22), frontman Awsten Knight promised to drop some new music if his tweet got 20k RTs.

20,000 RTS I DROP A NEW WATERPARKS ALBUM TODAY



LESS THAN 20,000 RTS I DO NOT DROP A NEW WATERPARKS ALBUM TODAY — DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 22, 2020

Now, clearly he never thought this would happen. Clearly, he underestimated his own fans as soon the tweet far surpassed his original goal.

So, true to his word, Awsten released a new album of demos onto soundcloud, entitled '1 (A COLLECTION OF UNRELEASED HOME DEMOS, THIS IS NOT G, OR EVEN AN ALBUM, SHUT UP ENJOY)'.

YALL ARE UNHINGED. AIGHT. I PROMISED. HERE IS THE DELIVERY. HAVE FUN.



“1 (A COLLECTION OF UNRELEASED HOME DEMOS, THIS IS NOT G, OR EVEN AN ALBUM, SHUT UP ENJOY)” OUT NOW



LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/Bl5A17Xqmb pic.twitter.com/MqLqlUehlb — DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) January 23, 2020

Check out the full album via Soundcloud here.

The band are currently in the UK ahead of their upcoming European tour in support of their album 'Fandom'.

Waterparks will play the following dates:

JANUARY

24 - DUBLIN The Academy

25 - BELFAST Waterfornt Studio

26 - GLASGOW SWG3

27 - BIRMINGHAM Institute

29 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

30 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

FEBRUARY

01 - LONDON Electric Ballroom

02 - LONDON Electric Ballroom

04 - KÖLN Luxor

05 - MUNICH Feierwerk

07 - AMSTERDAM Melkweg

08 - HAMBURG Logo

09 - COPENHAGEN Pumpehuset

11 - OSLO Parkteateret

12 - STOCKHOLM Klubben