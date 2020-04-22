Waterparks’ Awsten Knight on ‘FANDOM’ Concert Film: “I Want It To Feel More Like Art”

This is shaping up to be pretty special.





If you didn't know Waterparks are working on a new concert film based around their touring of latest album 'FANDOM'.



In our latest video call, frontman Awsten Knight revealed a few more details about what form it's going to take:

"I’ve been seeing some stuff from it and it’s so crazy.



"We did it in Birmingham. I originally planned on doing it in London because, but then I saw the Birmingham venue and thought ‘Oh shit, hold on’.



"Our photo dude Jawn [Rocha] is the one who’s doing the primary editing on it. He was one of the shooters and we brought in five other shooters as well just to get a tonne of angles and different types of lenses. But i’m definitely pushing him.



"Bands do concert DVDs all the fucking time and I’ve watched them since I was young. But I want this to be different. I want it to push boundaries with live DVDs. I want it to feel like iMAX but with crazy effects. I want it to feel more like art rather than just documentation."



Very interesting.



You can catch up with the whole chat, featuring TikTok talk and loads of The Office references, right here:







If you fancy a bit more Awsten, he has made a guest appearance on Patent Pending's new song 'Wobble':



