WATCH: Yungblud Perform New Single ‘Weird’ On The Late Late Show

This song just keeps getting better and better.





If Yungblud's new single 'Weird' has been stuck in your head since it's release last week, then just know that you're not alone.



If you're ready to listen to it again, Dom has performed the track from quarantine for James Corden's Late Late Show.



Much like in the music video for the track, he darts around the house and on the roof of his isolation headquarters with reckless abandon and it's a joy to behold.







How good is this gonna sound being played at a gig?



And here's the music video for ya too:







And if you need a little bit more, YouTube Originals have launched a new series starring Yungblud as he documents his time in isolation with guitarist Adam Warrington, photographer Tom Pallant and manager Gavin Gottlich.



