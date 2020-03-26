Watch Trivium’s Mysterious New Video For ‘What The Dead Men Say’

Their new album of the same name is coming soon.

Trivium have shared a mysterious, elaborate video for 'What The Dead Men Say'.



"We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition," commented bassist Paolo Gregoletto.



'What The Dead Men Say' started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!"



Check out the video here:







The band's new album, also titled 'What The Dead Men Say', will be out April 24 via Roadrunner Records.



Check out another song from the record, 'Catastrophist', just below:







You can pre-order the album here.