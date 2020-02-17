WATCH: Travis Barker Joined A Dance Troupe At The America’s Got Talent Grand Finale

And it's flipping mental.

blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joined a dance troupe at the grand finale of America's Got Talent: The Champions, and the performance even featured members flipping over him as he played. Yes, REALLY.

The performance centres around the dance troupe V.Unbeatable from Mumbai, India who have made it into the 2020 Champions season of the show after getting a golden buzzer on the 14th season of the show in 2019.

The high-energy performance sees a young member of the dance team thrown into the air, somersaulting over Travis has he drums. In the very final moments, Travis extended a drum stick over his head, and the young dancer managed to grab it as he somersaulted. You love to see it!

Check out the full performance below:

