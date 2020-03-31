WATCH: Travis Barker Imagine What blink-182’s ‘What Went Wrong’ Would Sound Like If It Had Drums

4am Quarantine Sessions are producing some absolute gold.





Travis Barker has been making the most of his time inside by doing what he does best. Playing drums.



In what he has dubbed the '4am quarantine sessions', Travis has imagined what the blink-182 track 'What Went Wrong' would sound like if it wasn't just an acoustic break-up anthem.



Have a listen below:







And here's the original track for comparison reasons:







Before being stuck inside, Travis was certainly busy as the selection of new songs he appears on shows.



Here's his latest pop-punk leaning collaboration with EDM mastermind Steve Aoki and Global Dan:







And here he has absolutely smashing it on The Hunna's new track 'Cover You':



