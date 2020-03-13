Watch Thousand Thoughts’ Emotive New Video For ‘Stigma’

It's all built around an important message.

Thousand Thoughts have shared a thought-provoking video for 'Stigma'.



"Every day, we all have issues and battles - and we don’t truly know when somebody needs a helping hand, or a friendly ear," commented vocalist Ethan Smith.



"We’ve all become very good at keeping it to ourselves by masking, and need to break down these barriers by simply showing those around us a little more empathy."



"In early 2019, my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her strength throughout this illness has been truly inspiring, and I’m so proud of her. Whilst going through this with my family, my personal anguish caused me to distance myself somewhat, and the song 'Stigma' was a result of a period of learning.”



Watch the video here:







The song follows last year's 'Saviour', which sounded like this:



