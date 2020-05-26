WATCH: The Word Alive’s Inspiring Fan-Led Video For ‘Thank You’

This is a beautiful celebration of how the band's music has touched so many.





A few weeks back The Word Alive revealed that they needed their fans to "Sing along, play instruments, air guitar and more" to help them make a video for their song 'Thank You'.



Well the result is now online, and it's a beautiful celebration of the band's fan base showing how their music has the ability to bring people together, even in these times where they have to be apart.



The track is taken from the band's latest album 'MONOMANIA' which is out now via Fearless Records.



We spoke to frontman Telle Smith around the time of release to get the full story on the record. You can read the full interview HERE but here's a little snippet:



It feels like you’ve been building up to this album for a long time. Does it feel like that care and consideration you’ve put in is already paying off?

"It really does. I feel like it’s really hard for a band like us who came from the world that we came from to try to not alienate that beginning, but also open up more. We don’t want to be a band that’s just known for breakdowns and for guitar players who can play really crazy parts - we have so much more depth to us musically, vocally and lyrically. For that to be embraced now more than ever is really rewarding for us.

"We’ve been one of those bands that, when we started were just fans of what was happening in that moment - Underøath was massive, A Day To Remember were starting to blow up, August Burns Red and Killswitch Engage were massive. We were like ‘Okay, these are our favourite bands from the scene, let’s try to make music so we can tour with them’. Then as we got older we thought, ‘Well that’s great and we love those songs, but it wasn’t really us’ - we felt like it wasn’t the music that we wanted to be making, and then playing on stage every night potentially 10 or 20 years down the line. It’s hard with music because, obviously it’s subjective, but when someone connects with your art they have two options - they either appreciate that so much so that you can do anything and they go ‘that’s fine because you made this thing that I love, but that’s not for me’; or you have the other side which is you make this thing, and now it’s like you have to stay in purgatory of continually doing that otherwise you’re hated and called sellouts, and that you don’t care about your fans. They are two very extreme differences, and we’ve really been trying to shed the skin of the latter. We’re all growing and experiencing life just like our fans are."

So how exactly have you got to this point?

"For us, if you look at our music as a big picture you can see that what our band has gone through - it’s like a book. You can see the shift in perspective and mentality that we’ve had, and you can see all these personal stories laid out for you. I think that it’s so much bigger than one song, or even one particular style of music we’ve made - we’ve tried to hone in on our own sound though, and that’s what our goal with the last album was. The goal with this one was to figure out what that meant. To be honest it really started with ‘Dark Matter’. Then ‘Violent Noise’ was experimenting a little bit more. There were some songs we loved, but ones we also felt didn’t feel like us as much. So we wrangled it back and started writing way sooner than we ever have with any album before ‘MONOMANIA’. We feel like we weren’t going to do a record until we found that sound, and then we did. It led us to here."



You can grab the album from our mates over at EMP right HERE



