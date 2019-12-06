Watch The Used’s New Video For ‘Blow Me’, Featuring Jason Aalon Butler

It's the start of a new era.

The Used have released a new single, 'Blow Me', featuring Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333.



"Whether metaphorically signifying the power of words in general or magnifying concern for the situation of societal gun violence, we urge the fans of our music to find individual and personal meaning in all of our songs," commented Bert McCracken.



"If I’m being honest, I’ve been a fan of this band since the first single they put on an Atticus Clothing comp CD back in 2002. I heard ‘Box Full Of Sharp Objects’ and thought - ‘This is it. This is the next step in heavier music with melodic sensibility,'" added Jason.



"I loved it. I studied it. Then I met the man that produced it, John Feldmann. Loved him. Studied him. Then - a couple of months ago I was asked by the band and John to sing on a track from the new album."



"They played me some songs and, no bullshit, I got that feeling I felt when I first heard ‘Box Full’ on that comp 17 years ago. For any and all The Used fans - they’re back again. In a BIG fucking way."



You can check out the video here:







The band are working with John Feldmann on their next album, with his label Big Noise and Hassle Records set to release it.