It's been 10 years since the musical adaption of the Green Day's phenomenon 'American Idiot' first hit Broadway.



Where's that time gone?!?



Vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong also shared his disbelief too in an Instagram post saying "It’s hard to believe that 10 years ago American Idiot musical debuted on Broadway. Not in my wildest imagination .. to all the cast and crew!! All my rage and love"





Well to celebrate the occasion, the original cast all jumped on a Zoom call to catch up and also perform a rendition of '21 Guns' together.



It's proper spine-tingling stuff.



Have a watch for yourself below:





How about that then?



And here's what the original cast recording of the song sounded like:







Heres's another throwback for you as well, as a treat, with the cast performing 'American Idiot' at the 2010 Tony Awards: