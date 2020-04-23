WATCH: The Offspring Cover Clinton Johnson’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’ With A Tiger On Drums

All from a safe distance of course.





The Offspring have always been a band with plenty of surprises up their sleeves, and their latest video proves to be another one.



Guitarists Dexter Holland and Noodles have released a cover of the Clinton Johnson Band's 'Here Kitty Kitty', with a tiger playing drums and a cat having a bit of a dance. It's as mad as it sounds but at the same times serves as a welcome relief in these bizarre times.



Oh, and they want to make sure you know it's got nothing to do with Tiger King.



Here's a short message from the lads:



"Hey, Guys! Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too. This song, Here Kitty Kitty, was originally by the Clinton Johnson band, and *not* by anyone in that recent documentary we all got caught up in.



"The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers. In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song & video."



So, here you go:







Late last year, the band provided some details on their upcoming new album, the follow-up to '12's 'Days Gone By'.



Noodles had this to say in an interview with Halifax Today:



"The artwork needs to be done and we have a rough track listing. We’ve even gone and done more music since. We just need a distribution deal, and we want that done by the end of the year. Then we can release early next year."



"The evolution was really slow. We’ve moved back to playing music we fell in love with and finding a way to keep it fresh. Punk rock was there when we were young, trying to figure out where to go and what to do…We also always wanted songs you could play along to, and ones you’d get stuck in your head."