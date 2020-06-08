WATCH: The Bottom Line Play ‘Reasons’ Live From Quarantine

Just because you're not together, doesn't mean you can't make a racket.





What with them not being able to get out on the road, The Bottom Line are trying to find new ways to keep themselves entertained whilst in lockdown.



Which is why they have released a live version of their track 'Reasons', put together from four different places.



Have a listen below:







The video comes a month on from the release of their latest single 'Youth', the last track to be taken from the 'No Vacation' sessions.



Have a listen below:







And that follows 'Happy' which you can listen to here:







Lovely stuff.