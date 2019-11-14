WATCH: The 1975’s Matty Healy Joined Dashboard Confessional On Stage To Perform ‘Sex’

Ambitious crossover events rarely come more ambitious than this.

Dashboard Confessional are currently two nights into a three-night run of acoustic shows at London's St Pancras Old Church, and tonight Chris Carrabba was joined on stage by a special guest.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy made a surprise appearance at the Dashboard Confessional show tonight, popping in to perform an acoustic cover of The 1975's 'Sex', alongside Chris Carrabba - and it's pretty special.

Back in 2017, Dashboard Confessional released a covers EP, which featured a reimagined version of 'Sex', so this was pretty much meant to be.

Before Matty joined him on stage, Chris shared, "[I covered] ‘Sex’ by The 1975, and I thought to myself, 'I’ve played that one, but it was never close to that good. Ever ever ever'. And I thought about playing it tonight, and decided that I just don’t think it could be as good as it was… I thought that maybe if I enlisted the help of a friend, maybe I could do it justice?"

Before launching into the acoustic version of 'Sex', Matty shared about the track, "This is my attempt at a Dashboard song, really."

Wholesome.

Check out a video of Matty Healy and Dashboard Confessional performing 'Sex' below:

Watch: The 1975’s Matty Healy just joined Dashboard Confessional on stage for his cover of ‘Sex’ pic.twitter.com/bcRDVeSiSY — Rock Sound (@rocksound) November 14, 2019



Earlier this year, Dashboard Confessional posted a photo of the two frontmen having a cuddle. You love to see it.