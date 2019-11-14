Visit the shop
WATCH: The 1975’s Matty Healy Joined Dashboard Confessional On Stage To Perform ‘Sex’

Brii Jamieson 42 minutes ago

Ambitious crossover events rarely come more ambitious than this.

Dashboard Confessional are currently two nights into a three-night run of acoustic shows at London's St Pancras Old Church, and tonight Chris Carrabba was joined on stage by a special guest. 

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy made a surprise appearance at the Dashboard Confessional show tonight, popping in to perform an acoustic cover of The 1975's 'Sex', alongside Chris Carrabba - and it's pretty special. 

Back in 2017, Dashboard Confessional released a covers EP, which featured a reimagined version of 'Sex', so this was pretty much meant to be.

Before Matty joined him on stage, Chris shared, "[I covered] ‘Sex’ by The 1975, and I thought to myself, 'I’ve played that one, but it was never close to that good. Ever ever ever'. And I thought about playing it tonight, and decided that I just don’t think it could be as good as it was… I thought that maybe if I enlisted the help of a friend, maybe I could do it justice?"

Before launching into the acoustic version of 'Sex', Matty shared about the track, "This is my attempt at a Dashboard song, really."

Wholesome.

Check out a video of Matty Healy and Dashboard Confessional performing 'Sex' below:


Earlier this year, Dashboard Confessional posted a photo of the two frontmen having a cuddle. You love to see it.

