Watch Super Whatevr’s Parody Socially Distanced Video For ‘Melancholyism.’

Rob Sayce 5 hours ago

They started off with some great ideas. Trouble is, other bands had them too...

Super Whatevr's new video is a funny snapshot of a challenge many artists have faced recently: making a music video while staying socially distanced.

It's worth sticking around until the very end, trust us. 

Check out their 'melancholyism.' video right here:



Come for the laughs, stay for the adorable cats.

The song is taken from their latest album 'don't you wanna be glad?' out now via Hopeless Records.

Give it a listen here:

