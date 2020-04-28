Watch Super Whatevr’s Parody Socially Distanced Video For ‘Melancholyism.’

They started off with some great ideas. Trouble is, other bands had them too...

Super Whatevr's new video is a funny snapshot of a challenge many artists have faced recently: making a music video while staying socially distanced.



It's worth sticking around until the very end, trust us.



Check out their 'melancholyism.' video right here:







Come for the laughs, stay for the adorable cats.



The song is taken from their latest album 'don't you wanna be glad?' out now via Hopeless Records.



Give it a listen here:



