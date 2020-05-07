WATCH: Static Dress Perform An Incredible Live Session From Isolation

This is absolutely ace.





Static Dress are one of the most exciting bands currently doing the rounds on the UK scene, and this live session goes a long way to show why.



Despite not being able to be in the same place, the band pulled out all the stops and delivered a performance of the highest calibre, showcasing their own brand of beautiful post-hardcore.



Check it out below:







And for your consideration, here are all the music videos that the band have released so far.



Here's 'safeword':







'Adaptive Taste.':







And 'clean.':



