WATCH: Static Dress Perform An Incredible Live Session From Isolation

Jack Rogers about 2 hours ago

This is absolutely ace.



Static Dress are one of the most exciting bands currently doing the rounds on the UK scene, and this live session goes a long way to show why. 

Despite not being able to be in the same place, the band pulled out all the stops and delivered a performance of the highest calibre, showcasing their own brand of beautiful post-hardcore.

Check it out below:



And for your consideration, here are all the music videos that the band have released so far.

Here's 'safeword':



'Adaptive Taste.':



And 'clean.':

