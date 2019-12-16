Watch Slipknot’s Wild New Video For ‘Nero Forte’

Things are about to get weird. Real weird.

Slipknot have released a bold new video for 'Nero Forte'.



It's a performance video, but with a eerie, horrifying 'Knot twist.



Check it out here:





The song is taken from their latest album, 'We Are Not Your Kind', out now via Roadrunner.



Slipknot recently announced that the inaugural Knotfest UK will take place August 22 at Milton Keynes Bowl.



The rest of the line-up, plus on-site activations and activities will be announced in early 2020.