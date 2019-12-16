Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 260 - January 2020
News

Watch Slipknot’s Wild New Video For ‘Nero Forte’

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 3 hours ago

Things are about to get weird. Real weird.

Slipknot have released a bold new video for 'Nero Forte'.

It's a performance video, but with a eerie, horrifying 'Knot twist.

Check it out here:

 
The song is taken from their latest album, 'We Are Not Your Kind', out now via Roadrunner. 

Slipknot recently announced that the inaugural Knotfest UK will take place August 22 at Milton Keynes Bowl.

The rest of the line-up, plus on-site activations and activities will be announced in early 2020. 

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More