BBC Radio 1 have uploaded the complete set online.

Slipknot fans rejoice - the band's full show from the BBC's Maida Vale studios in London is now available to view online.

Recorded for BBC Radio 1, the six-track set was performed in front of 100 lucky people, making it the smallest show the band have played in years. The band performed a song from each of their six albums; 'Unsainted', 'Psychosocial', 'The Devil In I', 'Duality', 'Disasterpiece' and 'Wait And Bleed'.

Check out the performances below:

'Unsainted'

'Psychosocial'

'The Devil In I'

'Duality'

'Disasterpiece'

'Wait And Bleed'