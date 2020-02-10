WATCH: Slipknot Play Their Most Intimate Show In Over Two Decades

Just 100 fans, and nine band members.

When Slipknot were in London last month for their huge, sold out show at the O2 Arena, the nine took the opportunity to get far more up close and personal with a small group of their fans for a short set at BBC's iconic Maida Vale Studios.

About 100 fans were treated to a very, very intimate Slipknot set, which saw them tearing through six of their tracks in half an hour - one from each of their albums.

The set was recorded as part of the BBC Radio1 Rock Show, and now they've made two of the songs available online for your viewing pleasure.

Before kicking off proceedings with 'Unsainted' off their new album 'We Are Not Your Kind', frontman Corey Taylor shared "welcome to the weirdest gig we've ever played...", which honestly makes sense, especially when you consider that this is their smallest and most intimate gig they've performed in over two decades.

But the size of the gig certainly didn't mean it was any less intense than their arena shows they've become so famous for. Check out 'Unsainted' and 'Duality' performed at London's iconic Maida Vale Studios below:

'Unsainted':



'Duality':

