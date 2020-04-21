WATCH: Simple Plan Play Debut Album ‘No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls’ In Full Live

The band celebrated the record whilst on tour last year.





How has it been 18 years since Simple Plan released 'No pads, No Helmets...Just Balls'?!?



Anyway, the band recently celebrated the album whilst out on tour, and one of those shows has been posted on their YouTube in full.



So sit back, relax and watch Simple Plan, live in Anaheim. And belt out 'I'm Just A Kid' as loud as you can.







Last year Simple Plan toured the UK with Bowling For Soup. We chatted to frontmen Pierrer Bouvier and Jaret Reddick all about their lives in their respective bands.



You can read the full thing HERE but here's a little snippet for you where they chat about not avoiding playing their biggest hits:



Jaret: “Neither of our bands run away from our hits. There are bands that avoid them and play their whole new album or something. You need to have an understanding of what people are there to see. Like maybe we will play one or two songs off our new album, but that’s not why people bought the ticket. Fortunately and unfortunately for bands like us who had huge hits in 2003-2007, that’s what people will come to hear.”



Pierre: “Yeah, it’s true. We both still make new music and if something sticks then we will put it in the setlist and maybe keep it there for the rest of our career. If an album or a song doesn’t stick and you know the fans don’t really want to hear it, then play the songs that they do want to hear. It goes back to wanting to be entertained.”



Jaret: “MC Lars famously said back in 2005, ‘Music was a product, now it’s a service’. When you’re putting out new music, that’s a completely separate thing from your live show as far as I’m concerned. It’s a completely different product. So if you want to hear ‘Lunch. Drunk. Love.’ you can go listen to that. Yet if we have 2500 people at a show where about 100 give a shit about the songs on that album, you’ve got to go with the majority.”



Pierre: “I want the crowd to have no chance to think about going to the bathroom or the bar. I want them feeling like they can’t miss a single moment. That comes with playing the hits.”



Jaret: “I don’t get it when people say to me, ‘Aren’t you sick of playing ‘1985’ or ‘Girl All The Bad Guys Want’?' I’m not sick of it at all. Standing in front of those crowds and watching their faces when that first note is played, that’s the reason that for 22 hours a day I’m away from my family, eating like shit, drinking, trying to keep myself sane. The reason is that moment.”



Pierre: “I think that mentality is why we both get on so well.”