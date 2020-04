"This isn't love, this is madness."

Silverstein have shared a trippy video for 'Madness', featuring Princess Nokia.



It captures the song's unsettling, but addictive vibe







It's taken from the band's new album 'A Beautiful Place To Drown', out now via UNFD.



