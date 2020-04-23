WATCH: Radio 1’s Stay Home Live Lounge Starring Yungblud, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil & More

Plus Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins make an appearance as well.





Earlier today Radio 1 premiered their very special Stay Home Live Lounge, which took the form of a cover of Foo Fighters' classic song 'Times Like These'.



The project saw a whole plethora of musicians, including Yungblud, Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and even Foo Fighters' own Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, come together to produce a very unique and very special version of the track.



Well now the video, showing each different participant recording their part in their own home, is live.



Have a watch of it below:







All proceeds from the song will be going towards the BBC's 'Big Night In' fund supporting charities involved in the Coronavirus pandemic. More information can be found HERE



Also, for good measure, here's the original track:



