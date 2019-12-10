Watch PVRIS’ Brand New Video For ‘Old Wounds’

“‘Old Wounds’ is actually a love song, written with that full intention from the start." - Lynn Gunn.

PVRIS have just dropped the third video from their 'Hallucinations' EP, which dropped back in October.

The latest single to get the videdo treatment is 'Old Wounds', which follows the videos for 'Hallucinations' and 'Death Of Me' which were released earlier this year.

“‘Old Wounds’ is actually a love song, written with that full intention from the start,” Lynn Gunn previously explained.

“About three years ago, I had a very intense and meaningful relationship with somebody, but things went kind of haywire and our lives went in different directions, and it ended very abruptly. It was just a really weird situation to be in. I was right at the edge of when you’re first starting to fall for somebody, but never got to see it through. And you’re left with that lingering longing for that person. There’s this kind of resolution that you need from them. And that’s where the ‘Old Wounds’ come in.”

“There was a point where this person kind of came back into my life, and I remember just not knowing where that was going to go,” she continued. “I told a friend about it, and they were like, ‘Be careful, don’t open up old wounds, you’ve already been hurt before. You could get hurt again’. That conversation kind of inspired the song, like… that situation has already hurt me so much from the get-go that, if I were to open it up and try again with that person, I’ve already been through the brunt of it, through the real heavy stuff. So it’s like, I could do anything at that point, if they were to ever come back.”

Check out the official video for PVRIS' 'Old Wounds' below:

