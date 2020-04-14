Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
News

Watch Pierce The Veil Play ‘Hold On Till May’ Together Over A Zoom Call

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers 2 hours ago

You can still make music even when you're not in the same room.



Pierce The Veil have posted a video of themselves chatting over a Zoom call. 

Aside from catching up with each other about what they're all doing whilst in isolation, the band also pick up their instruments and knock out a rendition of 'Hold On Till May'.

Music doesn't have to stop just because you're in different places after all. 

Have a watch for yourself below:



Last August frontman Vic Fuentes revealed that is now the CEO of the Living The Dream Foundation and that new Pierce The Veil music is also on the way.

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More