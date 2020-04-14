Watch Pierce The Veil Play ‘Hold On Till May’ Together Over A Zoom Call

You can still make music even when you're not in the same room.
Pierce The Veil have posted a video of themselves chatting over a Zoom call.
Aside from catching up with each other about what they're all doing whilst in isolation, the band also pick up their instruments and knock out a rendition of 'Hold On Till May'.
Music doesn't have to stop just because you're in different places after all.
Have a watch for yourself below:
Last August frontman Vic Fuentes revealed that is now the CEO of the Living The Dream Foundation and that new Pierce The Veil music is also on the way.
