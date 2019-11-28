Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
News

Watch: Parkway Drive’s Huge Wacken Headline Set

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 4 hours ago

Incredible scenes.

Parkway Drive don't do anything by halves. So when it came to headlining enormous German metal fest Wacken? 

Well, they threw everything at it. And now you can watch the full set online, for free.
 


To watch how it all went down, head here.

Parkway will return to Europe next year, joined by HatebreedStick To Your Guns and Venom Prison.

APRIL

01 - HAMBURG Sporthalle
02 - LEIPZIG Arena
03 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
04 - ZURICH Samsung Hall
06 - BUDAPEST Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
07 - VIENNA Stadthalle
09 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
11 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle
13 - LUXEMBOURG Esch-Sur-Alzette
15 - PARIS Zenith
16 - BRUSSELS Forest National
18 - LONDON Wembley Arena 

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More