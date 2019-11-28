Watch: Parkway Drive’s Huge Wacken Headline Set

Incredible scenes.
Parkway Drive don't do anything by halves. So when it came to headlining enormous German metal fest Wacken?
Well, they threw everything at it. And now you can watch the full set online, for free.
2019 was a summer to remember! Headlining @Wacken was definitely a highlight and our full show is available for free at @MagentaMusik360.
— Parkway Drive (@parkwayofficial) November 28, 2019
To watch how it all went down, head here.
Parkway will return to Europe next year, joined by Hatebreed, Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison.
APRIL
01 - HAMBURG Sporthalle
02 - LEIPZIG Arena
03 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
04 - ZURICH Samsung Hall
06 - BUDAPEST Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
07 - VIENNA Stadthalle
09 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
11 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle
13 - LUXEMBOURG Esch-Sur-Alzette
15 - PARIS Zenith
16 - BRUSSELS Forest National
18 - LONDON Wembley Arena
