Watch: Parkway Drive’s Huge Wacken Headline Set

Incredible scenes.

Parkway Drive don't do anything by halves. So when it came to headlining enormous German metal fest Wacken?



Well, they threw everything at it. And now you can watch the full set online, for free.





To watch how it all went down, head here.



Parkway will return to Europe next year, joined by Hatebreed, Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison.



APRIL



01 - HAMBURG Sporthalle

02 - LEIPZIG Arena

03 - MUNICH Olympiahalle

04 - ZURICH Samsung Hall

06 - BUDAPEST Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

07 - VIENNA Stadthalle

09 - FRANKFURT Festhalle

11 - DORTMUND Westfallenhalle

13 - LUXEMBOURG Esch-Sur-Alzette

15 - PARIS Zenith

16 - BRUSSELS Forest National

18 - LONDON Wembley Arena