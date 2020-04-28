WATCH: Palaye Royale’s Sebastian Danzig Make French Toast From Quarantine

This is the content we all need right now.





Plenty of bands have been performing live streams, recording covers and making music from the comfort of their own home during this unqiue period of quarantine.



Well Palaye Royale's Sebastian Danzig has taken things to the kitchen.



In a new video he shows us how to make the perfect french toast whilst also looking incredibly dapper. He seriously goes in on making sure it's a spectacle.



Here we go:







MORE COOKING WITH SEBASTIAN PLEASE!



Palaye Royale are set to drop their new album 'The Bastards' on May 29th via Sumerian.



They recently released an animated video for opening track 'Little Bastards', which you can check out below:







We also caught up with the band via Video Call recently.



Catch up with that here:



