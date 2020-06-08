WATCH: Palaye Royale’s Acoustic Livestream In Support Of The Black Lives Matter Movement

Abolish hate, adopt love.





Over the weekend Palaye Royale livestreamed a special acoustic show.



'Abolish hate, adopt love' was organised to help raise money for the NAACP who "ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination."



You can have a watch of the performance below.







The band released this statement early next week, detailing how they have paused promotion on their new album 'The Bastards' to focus on "achieveing justice and change".



"May 29th was meant to be start of one of the most important weeks of our career thus far due to the release of our new album, The Bastards. Due to the tragic events that have escalated in the United States and now the world we made the easy decision of switching all our focus, efforts and purpose to trying to make a small change by going to peaceful protest and stopping all promotion about our album to bring all attention to something much bigger than us. We are done with the racists agenda of America and have been for all our lives.



With this all being said we appreciate the love and support you all have shown towards Black Lives Matter. Your voices are loud, they are being heard - the movement can’t and won’t stop here. We need to be the change for all future generations to follow.



“We are currently living through a moment where every single person must use their voice and platform to demand justice and stand up to inequality. At this time we will be postponing any content about ourselves and the album, only focusing on achieving justice and change!



This must be talked about, we have the power for revolution. Choose love over hate, compassion over ego, kindness instead of racism. Treat each other with respect, help one another and stay safe.” - Palaye Royale"



To learn more about the Black Live Matter movement, and found out how you can help and donate, visit https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/