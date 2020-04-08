WATCH: Our Last Night’s Poignant New Video

This is 'Lost'.





Our Last Night have released a video for their song 'Lost'.



The beautiful clip goes hand in hand with the poignant lyricism of the track to create an emotionally yet hopeful watch.



Check it out below:







'Lost' is take from the band's latest album 'Overcome The Darkness', which was released last year. It was the second album that they released in 2019 following 'Let Light Overcome'.



Here's 'The Beaten Path':







As you may know, the band love a cover version too. Here's their latest, a take on Justin Bieber's 'Intentions':







And for good measure, here's Trevor and Matt taking on an interview one word at a time at Download Festival last year:



