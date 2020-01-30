WATCH: ONE OK ROCK Perform ‘Shape Of You’ With Ed Sheeran

Ambitious crossover event.

Back in November last year, ONE OK ROCK headed out on a massive arena tour in Japan, and former tourmate Ed Sheeran joined in the festivities at one of the shows.

As a surprise, Ed Sheeran came out on stage during ONE OK ROCK's huge headline set at the Yokohama Arena and performed his single 'Shape Of You'. Before now, no video existed of this moment on the internet, but Warner Music Japan have come through for all of us and put a professionally filmed version of the track on YouTube for our viewing pleasure!

Check out the video below:



When we caught up with ONE OK ROCK frontman Taka Moriuchi last year about working with Ed Sheeran and making music with him, Taka shared, "We actually did two songs. He wrote lyrics and we made the melody together. He's crazy - in four - five hours he made two songs. It's crazy, so fast... I think you're gonna love it but I don't know when's the release. It was just a session".

Even more interesting though was the revelation that Ed Sheeran wants to expand his horizons and sing in a foreign language:

"He wants to sing in Japanese, so I'm trying to put some Japanese words on the songs. And after, if he wants to try and sing in Japanese, we can share the song. But I don't know, we'll see what happens."

Hopefully some of these collaborations will see the light of day soon!