WATCH: nothing,nowhere.‘s Chaotic Video For New Song ‘death’

nothing,nowhere. has dropped a new song.



'death' is a frantic and fierce song, full of harsh beats and harsher vocals, and the video reflects that. Also, hold tight for that breakdown.



It's the second song that Joe has released this year, following on from the differently-paced 'nightmare':







We recently caught up with Joe to talk about new music and what form it would be taking.



You can read the full interview HERE but here's a little snippet for ya:



You tweeted a little while back that you’ve got a lot of stuff to say and to prove at this point - what are the biggest things that factor into that, for you?

“Yeah, for sure. I was one of the first people to occupy this sort of scene coming out of SoundCloud, this sort of sound. I was the first one to sign to a major label from that scene, and there was a feeling in the early days, like back in 2015, of adventure and exploration through making new types of music. I think that, that type of sound and SoundCloud, it blew up and became mainstream, and started to get stale. I just want to be the person to take it into a new realm, and I know I’m sitting on a body of songs right now - that no one else has heard - and they’re the kind of songs that no one else is doing. I just want to show people that I can be as versatile as I want to be. I want to open up doors and show other musicians that it’s okay to step out of your comfort zone, and not just do that, but take a leap out of your comfort zone. I’m so excited to move forward and show people what else I can do, not stay in a box. I think a lot of people who don’t necessarily know nothing,nowhere go, ‘Oh, he’s that emo rap guy’, and I never want to be that guy. I just want to be, ‘nothing,nowhere., that musician who can occupy any space that he wants to’. I think 2020 is going to be a very different year, and I’m excited for it.”



What kind of stuff have you been trying out so far?

“I can say that, if I was to drop an album right now with all of the songs I’ve been sitting on, not a single one of those songs are in the same genre. Every single song I have right now that’s unreleased is a different genre. So, if people think they know what’s coming next, it brings me a lot of joy to know that they have absolutely no idea! I think people are in for a treat.”



Have you encountered any pushback to that progression as yet? It feels like often, especially from the industry side of things, there’s a tendency to go, ‘Stick in your lane, stick to what’s been working’…

“I’ve definitely had remarks from people saying, ‘Oh, well if you release this rock song here and it’s the first thing that people hear from you, they’re going to think that you’re this type of artist,’ or, ‘If you release this hardcore song, people will think you’re a hardcore band’. And my response to that is, people can think whatever they want about me, I just want to put out good music, put out different kinds of music. That’s the whole point of nothing,nowhere., to not be able to be branded or put into a certain box. If I had a genre, I would hope that the genre would be ‘genreless’, you know? I think moving forward, it’s going to be more apparent than ever. Is it going to throw people off and will some people be confused? I’m sure. But it’s going to be different, and are a lot of people doing what I’m doing right now? I don’t think so. So I guess we’ll see.”