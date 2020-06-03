WATCH: Northlane’s Marcus Bridge Perform A Beautiful Acoustic Set Over Livestream

Hear some of Northlane's biggest songs in a completely new way.





Northlane are renowned for creating some of the most innovative and exhilirating in metalcore. Though when you strip it back to its bare bones, a whole new layer of beauty shines through.



That's most evident in this livestream that frontman Marcus Bridge has just taken part in where he played some of the band's songs acoustically.



Alongside newer tracks such as 'Bloodline' and 'Enemy Of The Night' and classic cuts such as 'Quantum Flux' and 'Dream Awake', he also played 'Grateful', the interpretation of 'Singularity' that he performed as his audition to join the band.



It's all very special.



The band recently announced the details of a deluxe version of their latest album 'Alien', featuring instrumental versions of each track and brand new track 'Enemy Of The Night'. That's scheduled for release on July 31 via UNFD.



